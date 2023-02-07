The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has postponed the exam date for the Clerk exam under Advt 15/2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk exam was scheduled to be conducted on February 19. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 704 vacancies for the post of Clerk under Advt No 15/2022.

PSSSB Fireman recruitment

Meanwhile, PSSSB has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Firemen and Driver/ Operator under Advt No 01/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till February 28 upto 5.00 PM.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 1317 vacancies including 991 Firemen and 326 Driver/ Operator posts.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Firemen and Driver/ Operator posts

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Online Applications” Now click on the apply link for Advt No 01/2023 Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

