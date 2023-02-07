The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the exam city slip for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher. Candidates can download their exam city details from the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS TGT exams will be held from February 12-14 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The city slip will indicate the exam date and the name of city where the CBT is going to be conducted.

“This may not be treated as admit card. The final admit card for downloading will be available on KVS website https://www.kvsanciathan.nic.in three days before the date of examination,” said the notice.

The KVS recruitment drive aims to fill up 13000+ vacancies of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT ( Music), Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Hindi Translator. under Advt No. 15 & 16.

Steps to download KVS TGT exam city slip:

Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in Click on ‘TGT city display link’ under ‘Announcements’ section Key in your Application No and Date of Birth and submit The KVS TGT exam city slip will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

