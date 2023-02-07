UPPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Prohibition Officer, Technical Officer and other posts
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for various posts under Advertisement No D-1/E-1/2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till March 6.
The UPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies. These include 2 Regional Prohibition and Social Uplift Officer, 2 Technical Officer, 1 Assistant Drilling Engineer, 4 Principals- Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges and 6 Principals- Government Homeopathic Medical Colleges.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria in the notification given below.
Here’s UPPSC recruitment 2023 notification.
Application Fee
Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 105, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.
Steps to apply for UPPSC recruitment 2023:
- Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT ADVT.NO. D-1/E-1/2023”
- Click on the application link and register
- Once registered, login to apply
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit
- Download the form and take a printout for future