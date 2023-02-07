Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for various posts under Advertisement No D-1/E-1/2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till March 6.

The UPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies. These include 2 Regional Prohibition and Social Uplift Officer, 2 Technical Officer, 1 Assistant Drilling Engineer, 4 Principals- Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges and 6 Principals- Government Homeopathic Medical Colleges.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria in the notification given below.

Here’s UPPSC recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 105, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPPSC recruitment 2023: