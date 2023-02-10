Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will release the admit card for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 today. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC CCE Main 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from February 20 to March 2. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to download JKPSC KAS Main admit card 2023: