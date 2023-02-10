West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the result of the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test or WBTET 2022 (for Class I to V, Primary). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.

The WBTET 2022 examination was conducted on December 11 at test centres across the state.

Meanwhile, the Board has also released the final answer key of WB TET 2022.

Direct link to the final answer key.

Steps to download WB TET 2022 result

Visit the official website wbbprimaryeducation.org On the homepage, click on WB TET 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.