Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will release the exam admit card for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 on February 20. Candidates will be able download their admit cards from the official website crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF ASI Steno, HCM exam is scheduled to be held from February 22-28 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

“All aspirants of ASI (Steno) and Head Constable(Ministerial) examination-2022 are hereby informed that link for downloading admit Cards for computer based test could not be hosted on CRPF website on 15/02/2023 due to some technical issues. The same will be available on 20/02/2023. Admit Cards may be downloaded accordingly,” said the notice.

The CRPF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1458 posts, of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) and 1315 for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

Here’s CRPF ASI, HCM admit card 2023 notice.

Steps to download CRPF admit card 2023:

Visit official website crpf.gov.in and go to recruitment page Click on the ASI Steno, HCM admit card link (when available) Select post, enter login details and submit The CRPF admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be made through a computer-based test, skill test, PST, document verification and medical exam.