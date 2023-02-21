The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has announced the results of the exams for the post of Technician Grade II, Junior Engineer Civil and Pharmacist. Candidates can check the results online at the official website uprvunl.org.

The UPRVUNL JE Civil and Pharmacist exam was held on December 22 and 23 while the Technician Grade II was held on December 21 and 22 in CBT mode. The answer keys were released on December 28.

The merit list includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates who will appear for document verification on March 4.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 179 vacancies of Technician Grade-II, 27 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and 4 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist.

Steps to download UPRVUNL result 2022:

Visit the official website uprvunl.org Click on “Career” tab Click on the result link for relevant post The UPRVUNL result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to download UPRVUNL TG2 result 2022.

Direct link to download UPRVUNL JE, Pharmacist result 2022.