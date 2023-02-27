The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the online registration window for the CS exams June 2023 session. Students will be able to apply for all the two programmes — Executive and Professional at the official website smash.icsi.edu.

The last date to register without a late fee is March 25 and with a late fee is April 9. Students will be able to make changes to their application forms till May 1 by paying the fee of Rs 250.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between June 1 to 10. The exams will be held in a single session: 9.00 AM to 12 noon. ICSI has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency.

Here’s ICSI CS June 2023 registration notice.

Examination Fee

An examination fee of Rs 1200 is applicable for Executive (Per Module) and Professional (Per Module) programmes. The exam late fee (for all Stages) is Rs 250.

Candidates can check more details in the Information Bulletin here.

ICSI CS exam dates

CS Executive Programme: June 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.



Here’s ICSI CS exam June 2023 timetable.

