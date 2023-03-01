The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon release the admit card for UGC NET December 2022 Phase III. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

UGC NET December 2022 Phase III exam is scheduled to be conducted between March 3 to 6 in two shifts.

Earlier, UGC NET 2022 phase 3 exam city intimation letter was released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download UGC NET 2022 Phase III admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on UGC NET 2022 Phase III admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

