The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), December 2022. Candidates can check and download their result scorecard from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2022 computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on February 14.

Steps to download CTET Dec 2022 result:

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on CTET DEC22 RESULT link

Enter your roll number and submit The CTET result will appear on the screen Check and download the result, take a printout.

Direct link to CTET result 2022.

The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in Digi locker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2022.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both papers.