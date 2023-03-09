Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Ophthalmic Assistant in Tamil Nadu Medical subordinate Service today, March 9. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 Ophthalmic Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Passed the two year Ophthalmic Assistant course conducted, by a Government Medical College or any other institution recognized by the Directorate of Medical Education. More details in the notification.

Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) / DW category candidates will be Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other candidates.

Steps to apply for Ophthalmic Assistant posts



Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Online Registration” tab Click on “Register / Login” against Theatre Assistant posts Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Ophthalmic Assistant duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu and satisfaction of the qualification and other conditions stipulated in this Notification. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.

