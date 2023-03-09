Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the exam result for the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeons). Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC Medical Officer written exam was held on February 20. Over 2600 candidates will be appearing for the exam.

As per the result notice, 1489 candidates have cleared the exam to attend the document verification process from March 16. The merit list includes the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3481 Medical Officers posts.

