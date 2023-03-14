The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2022 Tier-II. Candidates can check and download the answer key along with response sheet and question paper at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 was conducted from March 2 to 7. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, over 62,000 candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in the SSC CGL Tier-II examination.

Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, can be submitted online by March 17 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

The Commission will hold SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Here’s SSC CGL Mains answer key 2023 notice.

Steps to download SSC CGL answer key 2023:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on SSC CGL TIER 2 answer key link On the PDF, click on the answer key link Login using Login ID and password The SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Here’s direct link to SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2023.