The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer keys of the REET 2022 exam for Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) posts. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB REET 2022 exam was conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1. The answer keys have been released for both Level 1 and 2 exams for Primary and Upper primary posts respectively.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key from March 20 to 23 along with documentary evidence. A fee of Rs 100 per challenge will be applicable.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts.

