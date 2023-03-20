RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 answer key 2022 released
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the Sr. Teacher Grade 2 competitive examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RPSC Senior Teacher Gr-2 exams were conducted in December last year. The answer keys have been released for Social Science, Hindi, English & Sanskrit subjects held on December 21, 22, 23 and 26.
Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key from March 22-24 for a fee of Rs 100 per challenge.
The Commission aims to recruit a total of 9760 Senior Teacher vacancies. The Commission will conduct a competitive examination for selection.
Here’s RPSC 2nd grade answer key notice.
Steps to check RPSC 2nd grade answer key:
- Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam”
- Select the relevant subject
- The RPSC Sr Teacher answer key will appear on screen
- Download and check.
Direct links:
Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (Sanskrit)Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (English)Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (Hindi)Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (Social Science)