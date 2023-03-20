Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the Sr. Teacher Grade 2 competitive examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Senior Teacher Gr-2 exams were conducted in December last year. The answer keys have been released for Social Science, Hindi, English & Sanskrit subjects held on December 21, 22, 23 and 26.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key from March 22-24 for a fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

The Commission aims to recruit a total of 9760 Senior Teacher vacancies. The Commission will conduct a competitive examination for selection.

Here’s RPSC 2nd grade answer key notice.

Steps to check RPSC 2nd grade answer key:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam”

Select the relevant subject The RPSC Sr Teacher answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Direct links:

Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (Sanskrit)Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (English)Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (Hindi)Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (Social Science)