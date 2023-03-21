Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in till April 10.

The HPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for the Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer and equivalent (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) in the Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana with Pay Matrix Level - 7 (Rs 44,900-1,42,400).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on March 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture and 2nd class M.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized university. Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or Higher Education.

Here’s HPSC SDAO recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

For male candidates from General category and all reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates of the General category and all reserved categories of other States, and for male and female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for SDAO posts

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No. 22 of 2023 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for SDAO posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.