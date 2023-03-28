Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Drug Inspector under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. Candidates can check the schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 17 to 20, 2023. The date may change as per administrative requirements, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Drug Inspector posts. The applications were invited from November 25 to December 16, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the 68th prelims result. Applicants can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 68th prelim exam was conducted on February 12 and the provisional answer keys were released on February 18. In the exam, 2,58,036 candidates appeared for the exam.

As per the result merit list, a total of 3590 candidates have qualified for the 68th Main exam.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to check BPSC 68th prelims result 2023:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 68th CCE result link The BPSC 68th result will appear on the screen Check and download.

Direct link to BPSC 68th prelims result.