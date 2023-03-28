The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has declared the result of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test or TNTET 2022 Paper 2 today. Candidates can check and download their result scorecards from the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.

The Computer-Based Examination for TNTET Paper II for the year 2022 was conducted from February 3 to 15, 2023. The draft answer keys were released on February 22. A total of 2,54,224 candidates attended this CBT Examination.

Steps to download TNTET Paper 2 result:

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, go to Latest Results Go to ‘Click here for Result (Individual Query)’ Login using Registration Number and Password The TNTET Paper 2 result scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

TNTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both exams.