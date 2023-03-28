The Delhi Police has released the admit cards for the PE&MT exam under Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website delhipolice.gov.in.

The Delhi Police Driver physical tests will be held from April 14 to 28. A total of 25,612 candidates in the Open Category and 1417 ESM candidates are qualified to appear for PE&MT.

SSC Delhi Police Driver exam was conducted on October 21 and result announced on December 29 last year.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2268 vacancies, of which, 1411 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 for Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female in the Delhi Police.

Steps to download Delhi Police Driver admit card:

Visit the official website delhipolice.gov.in Go to Recruitment and click on link for PE and MT for the post of Constable Driver Male Open the link given in the PDF Enter Registration ID/ Roll No and Date of Birth to search The Delhi Police Driver PET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download Delhi Police Driver PET admit card.