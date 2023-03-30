Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card tomorrow for the Forest Guard exam 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Forest Guard exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2023, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 13 districts.

Steps to download UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2023:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on Forest Guard Examination- 2022 admit card link (when available) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 894 vacancies for Forest Guards at the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The pay scale is Rs 21,700-69,100 (level-3). The selection process will consist of a written exam, PET/PST physical tests and document verification.