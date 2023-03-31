Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till April 10 instead of March 31.

The JKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 285 vacancies of Assistant Professors in different disciplines in Government Degree Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir in Higher Education Department.

The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and other details available in the official notification.

Here’s JKPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2023 notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for JKPSC Assistant Professor 2023:

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link for Assistant Professor posts Fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for JKPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2023.