Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam admit card for the post of Physical Education Lecturer. Candidates can download their admit cards from Commission’s official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2023.

“Those candidates who are not able to download their admit cards, may approach the Commission office Jammu/Srinagar upto 06.04.2023,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies for Physical Education Lecturer.

Steps to download JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on Physical Education Lecturer admit card link Key in your Application Form Number, date of birth and submit

The JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

