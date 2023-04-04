Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit cards for the Regional Inspector (Technical) recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download their UKPSC admit cards using their Application number and date of birth at the website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Regional Inspector exam will be held on April 19 (Wednesday) at the central exam hall in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Steps to download UKPSC Regional Inspector admit card 2023:

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link for Regional Inspector Login using Application number and date of birth The UKPSC Regional Inspector admit card will appear on screeen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download UKPSC Regional Inspector admit card 2023.

The UKPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 8 vacancies of Regional Inspector (Technical) in the state Transport Department.

Selection procedure

UKPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by Main exam and interview round.