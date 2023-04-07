The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application window for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in till April 30 upto 5.00 PM.

JIPMAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28 (Sunday) from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT).

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent in the year 2021, 2022 or is appearing in 2023. The candidate must have passed class 10th examination in the year not before 2019.

More details in the Information Bulletin below:

JIPMAT 2023 Information Bulletin.

JIPMAT 2023 notification.

Application Fee

General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL): Rs 2000

EWS/ SC /ST /PwD/ Transgender: Rs 1000

Steps to apply for JIPMAT 2022

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT 2023 New Registration” Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload the required details and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NTA JIPMAT 2023.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2023 – 2024.