Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result available on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS interview round was conducted from February 20 to March 21. The Commission has released the list of provisionally selected candidates for recruitment. The list contains the name, category and roll number of the qualified candidates.

Steps to check UP PCS final result 2022:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM. 2022”

The UPPSC PCS final result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check UPPSC PCS final result 2022.