Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Physical Education Lecturer. Candidates can download their answer keys from Commission’s official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till April 12 upto 5.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 500 per challenge. The JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer exam was conducted on April 9, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies for Physical Education Lecturer.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on Physical Education Lecturer answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.