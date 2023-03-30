Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview date for the State Service Exam (SSE) exam 2020. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 onwards. A total of 963 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Eligible candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from April 18 onwards.

Steps to download the interview call letter

Visit the official website www.mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on SSE 2020 interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

The MPPSC SSE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 260 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government.

