NPCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2023 application link starts for 325 posts
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Executive Trainees in various disciplines. Only GATE-qualified candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in till April 28, upto 4.00 PM.
The NPCIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 325 vacancies for Executice Trainee. The monthly stipend will be Rs 55,000.
Vacancy details
- Mechanical: 123
- Electrical: 57
- Civil: 45
- Instrumentation: 25
- Electronic: 25
- Chemical: 50
Here’s NPCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2023 notification.
Eligibility criteria
Age limit: 18-26 years as on April 28, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc/ M.Tech in relevant discipline with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. Valid scorecard of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE exam in 2021/ 2022/ 2023.
Selection process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE 2021/2022/2023 score for the personal interview round.
Application fee
The application fee is Rs 500. Women//SC/ST/PWD exempted.
Steps to apply for NPCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2023
- Visit official website npcilcareers.co.in
- Go to ‘Recruitment of Executive Trainees (2023) in NPCIL through GATE 2021/2022/2023. Online Registration’
- Go to registration, choose post and fill application form
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit form
- Download copy and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to apply for NPCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2023.