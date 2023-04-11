PSSSB exam calendar 2023 released; check dates for Patwari, Veterinary Inspector
The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the written exam calendar for various posts. The exams will be held in the months of May, June and July under various advertisments. Candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The PSSSB Veterinary Inspector written exam will be held on May 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 644 Veterinary Inspectors vacancies, of which 223 posts are reserved for women applicants.
The PSSSB Patwari exam is scheduled on May 14. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 Patwari posts.
Here’s PSSSB exam calendar 2023 notice.
PSSSB exam calendar 2023
|Post
|date of exam
|Restorer
|6.05.2023
|Laboratory Assistant (Agriculture)
|6.05.2023
|Livestock Supervisor
|7.05.2023
|Veterinary Inspector
|7.05.2023
|Assistant Treasurer
|14.05.2023
|Gallery Assistant
|14.05.2023
|Cataloguer
|14.05.2023
|Field Artist
|14.05.2023
|Book Binder
|14.05.2023
|Junior Technical Assistant
|14.05.2023
|Patwari
|14.05.2023
|Milk Recorder
|20.05.2023
|Enumerator/Computer /Puncher
|20.05.2023
|Excise and Taxation Inspector
|21.05.2023
|Driver
|28.05.2023
|Driver/Operator
|28.05.2023
|Laboratory Assistant (Animal Husbandry)
|3.06.2023
|Lab Technician (Fishery)
|3.06.2023
|Laboratory Technician (Animal Husbandry)
|10.06.2023
|Multi Fisheries skilled worker
|10.06.2023
|Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator
|25.06.2023
|Technician Grade-1
|1.07.2023
|Technical Officer
|1.07.2023
|Technician Grade-3
|1.07.2023
|Clerk
|16.07.2023