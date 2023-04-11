The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the written exam calendar for various posts. The exams will be held in the months of May, June and July under various advertisments. Candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Veterinary Inspector written exam will be held on May 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 644 Veterinary Inspectors vacancies, of which 223 posts are reserved for women applicants.

The PSSSB Patwari exam is scheduled on May 14. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 Patwari posts.

Here’s PSSSB exam calendar 2023 notice.