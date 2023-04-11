The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the written exam calendar for various posts. The exams will be held in the months of May, June and July under various advertisments. Candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Veterinary Inspector written exam will be held on May 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 644 Veterinary Inspectors vacancies, of which 223 posts are reserved for women applicants.

The PSSSB Patwari exam is scheduled on May 14. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 Patwari posts.

Here’s PSSSB exam calendar 2023 notice.

PSSSB exam calendar 2023

Post date of exam
Restorer 6.05.2023
Laboratory Assistant (Agriculture) 6.05.2023
Livestock Supervisor 7.05.2023
Veterinary Inspector 7.05.2023
Assistant Treasurer 14.05.2023
Gallery Assistant  14.05.2023
Cataloguer 14.05.2023
Field Artist 14.05.2023
Book Binder 14.05.2023
Junior Technical Assistant  14.05.2023
Patwari 14.05.2023
Milk Recorder 20.05.2023
Enumerator/Computer /Puncher   20.05.2023
Excise and Taxation Inspector  21.05.2023 
Driver  28.05.2023
Driver/Operator 28.05.2023
Laboratory Assistant (Animal Husbandry) 3.06.2023
Lab Technician (Fishery) 3.06.2023
Laboratory Technician (Animal Husbandry)  10.06.2023
Multi Fisheries skilled worker 10.06.2023
Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator 25.06.2023
Technician Grade-1 1.07.2023
Technical Officer  1.07.2023
Technician Grade-3  1.07.2023
Clerk 16.07.2023