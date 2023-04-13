The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared the result of the UGC NET December 2022 cycle (Phase I-V) soon. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2022 was conducted for 83 subjects in 5 phases panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. The exam started on February 21 and concluded on March 16, 2023.

The provisional answer keys were released on March 23 and the final answer keys were released on April 8.

Steps to download UGC NET result 2023

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link Login using your Application Number and date of birth The UGC NET result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

