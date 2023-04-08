The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the final answer key of the UGC NET December 2022 cycle (Phase I-V). Candidates can download the provisional answer keys from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2022 was conducted for 83 subjects in 5 phases panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. The exam started on February 21 and concluded on March 16, 2023. The provisional answer keys were released on March 23.

Steps to download UGC NET final answer key 2023:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the final answer key link The UGC NET final answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.