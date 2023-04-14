Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the revised answer key of the Nursing Officer exam 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The provisional answer key was released on March 21 and the objections were invited till March 28. The OSSSC Nursing Officer written exam was conducted on March 19.

Steps to download Nursing Officer revised answer key



Visit the official website osssc.gov.in Click on Nursing Officer revised answer key The revised answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the revised answer key Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to Nursing Officer revised answer key.

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7483 Nursing Officer posts in 30 district establishments and 13 Medical colleges and hospitals. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam.

