Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Treasury Officer and Assistant Treasury Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in till April 28.

The HPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5 posts of Treasury Officer and 30 posts of Assistant Treasury Officer in the Finance Department, Haryana.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on April 28, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree or its equivalent of a recognized University. Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric standard.

Application Fee

For male candidates from General category and all reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates of the General category and all reserved categories of other States, and for male and female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for Treasury Officer posts



Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No. 23 of 2023 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be based on written exam (300 marks) and interview (40 marks).

