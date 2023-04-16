Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the prelim exam for the post of Accountant. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Accountant prelim exam will be held on April 23 in computer-based mode.

Steps to download OSSC Accountant admit card 2023:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Accountant admit card link Key in your login details and submit The OSSC Accountant admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.