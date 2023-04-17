Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the admit card for the Pharmacist exam in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN MRB Pharmacist exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 26 and 27 (Wednesday and Thursday) at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu. The details of examination venue and batch timings will be furnished in admit card.

Here’s TN MRB Pharmacist exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023:

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in Go to ‘Notifications’ and click on admit card link for Pharmacist Enter Application No, Date Of Birth and submit The TN MRB Pharmacist admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download TN MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023.

The TN MRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 986 Pharmacist posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu and other conditions prescribed in notification