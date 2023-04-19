The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the final result of the Probationary Officer examination 2022. Candidates can check their results online at the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI PO Phase-III Psychometric Test i.e., interview and group exercises were held in April. The SBI PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1673 Probationary Officers posts.

The Bank has released the roll numbers of candidates provisionally selected as Probationary Officers.

Steps to check SBI PO result 2022:

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on ‘FINAL RESULT’ link under Probationary Officer section

The SBI PO final result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to check SBI PO final result 2022.