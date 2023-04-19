Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview call letter for the State Service Exam (SSE) exam 2020. Candidates can download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

As per the notification, the MPPSC SSE interview is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 onwards. A total of 963 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download MPPSC SSE interview call letter:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Interview Call Letter’ section Click on SSE 2020 interview call letter link Key in your Mains application no, date of birth and submit The MPPSC SSE interview admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download MPPSC SSE interview call letter.

The MPPSC SSE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 260 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government.