The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final result of Constable/Lady Constable posts in West Bengal Police 2020. Eligible candidates can download their final results from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

“Candidates are advised to search their results by keying-in their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth with selection of his/her permanent District/State. The list of provisionally recommended candidates is also available on the Notice Board of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, Araksha Bhawan (Ground Floor), 6th Cross Road, Block - DJ, Sector - II, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700091,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the final result

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Got to the Recruitment tab Click on Constable and Lady Constable final result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Online applications were invited in January and February 2020.

