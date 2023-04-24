Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of District Dental Officer, Advt. No. 04/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jpsc.gov.in.

The last date for depositing the examination fee is April 26 and the last date for submitting the hard copy of the online application form with requisite documents is May 9, 2023.

The JPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 DDO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 23 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: MDS degree from a recognized university by the Dental Council of India. Minimum 7 years of working experience in government institutions or government recognized institutions.

Here’s JPSC DDO notification 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

Steps to apply for JPSC DDO recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” link Click on “Click here to apply for Recruitment of District Dental Officer, Advt.No.-04/2023”

Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DDO 2023 posts.