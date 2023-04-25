The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the result of the CEPTAM-10/ A&A CBT Tier 1 exam. Candidates can download their results from the official website drdo.gov.in.

The DRDO CEPTAM A&A tier 1 exam was conducted from March 20. The qualified candidates will now appear for the Tier 2 exam.

The DRDO CEPTAM recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1061 vacancies under the Admin and Allied cadre (A&A). The selection process will consist of Tier–I (CBT) and Tier-II (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable).

Steps to apply for DRDO CEPTAM result 2023:



Visit the official website drdo.gov.in Go to “Careers” tab – ‘Other Recruitment’ – ‘CEPTAM-10/A&A’ Click on ‘Tier-I Result of Admin & Allied New’ Choose post, enter Application No and date of birth and submit The DRDO CEPTAM A&A results will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to DRDO CEPTAM A&A result 2023.