The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the dates for physical tests for the post of SSC GD Constable 2022. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable PST/PET is now scheduled to be conducted from May 1 onwards instead of April 24. The admit card for the revised date of physical tests will be released shortly at rect.crpf.gov.in.

Here’s SSC GD Constable physical test notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 50,187 Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

Selection Process

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.