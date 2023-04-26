The West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts including Asst Manager, Asst Engineer, Junior Executive, Office Executive and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.wbsetcl.in till May 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 198 posts.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (HR&A): 10

Assistant Engineer (Elect.): 25

Assistant Engineer (IT and CS): 06

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 20

Junior Executive (F&A): 11

Junior Executive (Stores): 11

Junior Engineer (Civil) Gr.-II: 30

Office Executive: 60

Technician Grade.-III: 25

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2023.

Candidates will be able to check the eligibility criteria, remuneration, application process, selection procedure, and other details available in the detailed notification below:

Steps to apply for WBSETCL posts

Visit the official website www.wbsetcl.in Go to the Career tab Click on application link available against REC/2023/01 Register and proceed with the application process Fil up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout

