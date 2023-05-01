The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023). Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 — from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held at different centres located in various cities throughout the country.

The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme (s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

Steps to download CMAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in Click on CMAT 2023 Admit Card Link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.