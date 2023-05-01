The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall ticket for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 — from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held at different centres located in various cities throughout the country. The paper will comprise a total of 100 questions of 400 marks.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CMAT-2023, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

The admit card will not be sent by post. Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made thereon.

Steps to download CMAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in Click on CMAT 2023 Admit Card Link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme (s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

