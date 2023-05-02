The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2023. Candidates can check and download their result marksheet from the official website gseb.org.

GUJCET 2023 was conducted on April 3 at various exam centres across the state. The answer key was released on April 13. A total of 1,26,605 candidates appeared for the test.

GUJCET is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The shortlisted candidates are granted admission in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.

Steps to check GUJCET result 2023: