The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application correction process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023) today, May 2. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at jipmat.nta.ac.in till May 4.

“All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided,” reads the notification.

JIPMAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28 (Sunday) from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to JIPMAT 2023

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT 2023 Correction Window” Make the corrections and preview Submit the changes and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JIPMAT 2023 correction window.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2023 – 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.