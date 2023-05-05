Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result of the Assistant Commandant CGCAT – 01/2024 exam. Applicants can check and download their results from the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates can use their email ID and password to check the results.

ICG Assistant Commandant 01/2024 batch notification offers 50 posts of General Duty and Commercial Pilot Entry, 20 posts of Technical (Engineering & Electrical) and 1 Law officer.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, click on CGCAT 01/2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CGCAT 01/2024 result.

Selection Procedure

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all-India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. The stages include Stage-I Computer Based Examination, Stage-II Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB), Stage-IV (Medical Examination) and Stage-V (Induction).

