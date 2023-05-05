Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has issued the revised date for the Miscellaneous Main exam. The Main exam for Miscellaneous posts was earlier scheduled to be held on March 19 but was postponed. Candidates can check the notice on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The TPSC Miscellaneous Main exam 2023 has been scheduled on May 21 in Agartala. The exam will be held in two sessions: the morning session (10.00 AM to 12.30 PM) and the afternoon session (2.30 to 5.30 PM). There will be two papers– Paper 1 (English) and Paper 2 (General Studies and Arithmetic).

The TPSC Miscellaneous prelims exam was held on December 24 last year and the result was announced on January 6. Candidates who have cleared the prelim exam will now appear for the TPSC Miscellaneous Main exam.

The TPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 151 vacancies including 11 Inspector of Small Savings, 21 Child Development Project Officers and 119 Supervisor Group C posts.