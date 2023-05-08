Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the prelim exam for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CGL 2023 exam will be held on May 14 in computer-based mode.

Steps to download OSSC CGL admit card 2023:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CGL admit card link Key in your login details and submit The OSSC CGL admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

The OSSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200+ vacancies. The selection process includes a preliminary and Main