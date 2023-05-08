The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the scorecard of candidates of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. Candidates can download the scorecards from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The marks of the said examination have now been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 08.05.2023. Candidates may check their marks from 08.05.2023 to 23.05.2023 by using their Registration No. and Registered Password on the website of the Commission,” reads the notification.

The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 was held from January 10 to February 14 and the results were announced on April 8.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SSC GD Constable scorecard 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Login using Username (Registration Number) and password Click on the Constable GD scorecard link Check and download the scorecard

Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 50,187 Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

Selection Process

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.